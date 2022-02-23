We recently published a meme of Jude Law dressed as Dumbledore from Harry Potter looking like George Galloway. Or was it Jude Potterway from Harry Gallodore  looking like Dumble George?

 

It all became rather confusing and we never did get a definitive answer.

 

So  pretending none of the above ever happened we’re now publishing a nice, non-confusing picture of the Eurythmics, featuring Aberdeen’s finest, Annie Lennox.