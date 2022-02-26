VOAR
PERHAPS optimistically, at the end of February thoughts turn to the coming of spring. This week’s word, voar, is defined in Dictionaries of the Scots Language (DSL) as the spring of the year, the “sowing of the seed in spring, the digging or ploughing and other work involved in this, seed-time”. Voar is a word of Scandinavian origin used in Shetland and Orkney.
Early citations suggest that that the school year was tied to voar – much like the September/October tattie holidays. For example, the Old-lore Miscellany of Orkney, Shetland Etc. contains a 1735 record for “Alex Thomason’s summer and voar fees [at school]”. Similarly, the Hjaltland Miscellany in 1748 records this for one child at seed-sowing time: “To put him dayly to the school twixt and the beginning of voar”. Clearly, as in all rural communities in former times, all man-, woman- and bairn-power was needed. This was still the case in the 20tj century when, in A Historical Geography of the Shetland Islands, Andrew O’Dell confirms that: “All help at least with voar and harvest”.
Sadly, pollution is nothing new, even in our more remote beauty spots, but in May 1994 the Daily Record reported that all the inhabited islands of Shetland took part in “the annual spring clean, called, Da Voar Redd up … [which] involved 2500 people”. And by June 2021 a Press and Journal headline stated [Shetland] “Community clean-up challenge collects more than 1.2 tonnes of marine litter in just two weeks.”
Scots Word of the Week is written by Pauline Cairns Speitel, Dictionaries of the Scots Language https://dsl.ac.uk.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.