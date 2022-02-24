Social media provides a surreal space where even Larry the Number 10 Downing Street cat can send out regular tweets.
Though being analytical, hyper-critical journalists, the Diary team are highly suspicious that human interference may also be involved in the kitty-cat communication process.
Nevertheless, it would appear that Larry has been mulling over the sanctions Boris has placed on the Putin regime… and finds them cat-astrophically inept.
Depiction of the sanctions Boris Johnson has placed on the Putin regime: pic.twitter.com/BRoWMCS6zz— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 22, 2022
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.