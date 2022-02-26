I IMAGINE that life in the old days was a bit less complicated for a Letters Editor.

People would sit down at their kitchen tables, take out writing pad and fountain pen, compose their thoughts and write a letter, put it an envelope, affix postage stamp and post it. The aforementioned Letters Ed would read it, decide whether it was suitable for publication, make any necessary edits, and send it to the caseroom to be typeset. Simple (even more so if the correspondent had been in possession of a typewriter). You knew, from the very nature of the act, that the readers had put time and effort into their contributions, and you could judge their sincerity.

Then came computerisation. Many would still write longhand, many more would type, often sending their contributions in by fax. In both cases, accepted letters would have to be entered into our system – at first by copytakers, occasionally with the assistance of secretaries.

These days, copytakers are no more, secretaries are few and far between, and the fax machine has gone the way of the horse-drawn carriage. That is why emails are such a boon; it’s a simple matter for me to copy and paste and make any edits required. I then compile the chosen contributions into a “package” (1,450 words for the left-hand page, 1,050 for its partner), add pictures, captions and headlines, and put them on the pages for the print edition. (A similar process applies for online; distinct styles and headings are required here.)

So far, so good. But we also have readers who don’t, or can’t, use email. They are not forgotten, and have the same right to a voice as everyone else. These letters are scanned in our mailroom, and emailed to me in PDF format. If they are typed, grand; I have software that puts them into our system. If they are handwritten, I’ll input the selected ones manually. Please be assured, every letter is read, no matter how it’s delivered.

Email, though, has its problems. I talked earlier about sincerity; we have to be able to judge the authenticity of the voice. It’s why we ask for full names and addresses to be supplied, with contact numbers for verification, even though we only publish names and home towns. What, then, are we to make of the orchestrated email campaigns that have become a modern phenomenon?

In the last week, in the mailbox for our Sunday edition, we have received 66 letters about the Nationality and Borders Bill, all consisting of six identical paragraphs, with various signatories and email addresses; 51 on the shortage of ATMs (these all have the same first paragraphs with differing second paragraphs and signatures – but they’re all from the same email address); and, in the last couple of days, a growing number of missives encouraging us to take up walking, all with the same text but with tweaks to the subject fields: either “let’s get GLASGOW walking” or“let’s get STIRLING walking”. Crucially, the above don't carry full postal addresses with contact numbers, making verification extremely difficult, so they stand little chance of being published – even without taking the irritation factor into account.

We welcome sincerely-held views on all subjects, but we need to know that you’re genuine and that you are who you say are. Whether by email, fax, blue or green ink.