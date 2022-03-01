In these hyper-weird, post-modern times it’s perhaps not surprising that Vladimir Putin’s nemesis turns out to be a bear with a penchant for wearing spiffy hats and munching marmalade sandwiches.

For it turns out that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, isn’t merely a former comedian and actor; a winner of his nation’s Strictly Come Dancing competition, and the sort of bloke who regularly comes up with pithy one-liners (when offered safe passage out of his war-torn homeland, he replied: “I need ammunition, not a ride”).

He also provided the voice of Paddington Bear in the movie version shown in Ukraine.

Of course, Putin likes to boast that he has wrestled bears in the past… though never one wearing a duffle coat.