HOW thick-headed, how shoot-yourself-in-the-foot stupid, how utterly pointless is Scottish Labour? What depths of idiocy will the party descend to next?

Just as there’s a rise in discontent among left-wing SNP voters at the Scottish government’s failure to address the needs of working people, the Labour Party - which would clearly have benefited from such a wobble in opinion - stands the former leader of the Orange Order at the upcoming council elections.

It’s truly staggering - proof that Anas Sarwar is simply unfit to lead Labour if it’s to have any hope of overcoming its terminal self-inflicted decline. What kind of intellect thinks this wise? What kind of strategist imagines this a plan?

READ MORE: Former Orange Order leader stands for Scottish Labour in May elections

The SNP is currently getting kicked in the head from the left. It’s ‘flagship’ plan to reshape the economy - make that a dingy, actually, rather than a flagship - was disowned by the Scottish trade union movement. The STUC called the ‘National Strategy for Economic Transformation’ a “missed opportunity” that merely paid “lip service” to the idea of creating a fairer economy. General Secretary Roz Foyer said: “Sadly this is more a strategy for economic status quo than economic transformation.”

A perfect time for Labour to capitalise on left-wing disappointment, one would imagine? Clearly not if Anas Sarwar has anything to do with it. Enter Henry Dunbar, former Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, who’ll be a Scottish Labour candidate in North Lanarkshire this May.

To read the rest of this opinion piece, sign up to The Herald's political newsletter, Unspun, for FREE and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.

Sign up here.