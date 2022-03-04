HOW thick-headed, how shoot-yourself-in-the-foot stupid, how utterly pointless is Scottish Labour? What depths of idiocy will the party descend to next?
Just as there’s a rise in discontent among left-wing SNP voters at the Scottish government’s failure to address the needs of working people, the Labour Party - which would clearly have benefited from such a wobble in opinion - stands the former leader of the Orange Order at the upcoming council elections.
It’s truly staggering - proof that Anas Sarwar is simply unfit to lead Labour if it’s to have any hope of overcoming its terminal self-inflicted decline. What kind of intellect thinks this wise? What kind of strategist imagines this a plan?
READ MORE: Former Orange Order leader stands for Scottish Labour in May elections
The SNP is currently getting kicked in the head from the left. It’s ‘flagship’ plan to reshape the economy - make that a dingy, actually, rather than a flagship - was disowned by the Scottish trade union movement. The STUC called the ‘National Strategy for Economic Transformation’ a “missed opportunity” that merely paid “lip service” to the idea of creating a fairer economy. General Secretary Roz Foyer said: “Sadly this is more a strategy for economic status quo than economic transformation.”
A perfect time for Labour to capitalise on left-wing disappointment, one would imagine? Clearly not if Anas Sarwar has anything to do with it. Enter Henry Dunbar, former Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, who’ll be a Scottish Labour candidate in North Lanarkshire this May.
To read the rest of this opinion piece, sign up to The Herald's political newsletter, Unspun, for FREE and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment