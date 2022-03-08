Internet connoisseurs know that the most exquisite of pleasures is provided when two famous people have a spat on social media.

Which is why the Diary was intrigued when Nigel Farage started to disparage the Government’s green agenda, demanding a referendum on Net Zero. This encouraged movie smoothy, Hugh Grant, to indulge himself in a foppish strop of the anti-Farage vintage on Twitter.

Which, in turn, led to this photograph bouncing around social media. It appears to show a high profile movie star, whose behaviour seems to be about as environmentally friendly as a day out at Silverstone.

And who is the star in question? We can’t quite figure that one out. Must be all those plane and car fumes obscuring his face…

 