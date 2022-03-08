Internet connoisseurs know that the most exquisite of pleasures is provided when two famous people have a spat on social media.
Which is why the Diary was intrigued when Nigel Farage started to disparage the Government’s green agenda, demanding a referendum on Net Zero. This encouraged movie smoothy, Hugh Grant, to indulge himself in a foppish strop of the anti-Farage vintage on Twitter.
Which, in turn, led to this photograph bouncing around social media. It appears to show a high profile movie star, whose behaviour seems to be about as environmentally friendly as a day out at Silverstone.
And who is the star in question? We can’t quite figure that one out. Must be all those plane and car fumes obscuring his face…
This you Hugh? pic.twitter.com/naVLdXcouR— 🐝Noel Gallagher🐝 (@Noelgsuperman) March 6, 2022
