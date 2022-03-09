The Putin Ikea table makes its return to the pages of the Diary. This time it’s being removed, rather unceremoniously, much like that Russian tank which was dragged away in disgrace by a Ukrainian tractor, a few days ago.
When it comes to Putin furniture, it’s tanks, but no tanks.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.