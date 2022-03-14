By Iain Gulland

A NECKLACE your grandmother wore on her wedding day, a great-grandad’s toolkit, a shawl knitted by a great-aunt – most of us are likely to own something that has been passed along generations, each with their own unique story to tell. You cherish them because of the sentimentality they have and the stories they evoke.

But did you ever think these keepsakes are also worth keeping for the sake of the planet?

When we pass an item on – to family, friends and even strangers – we are increasing its lifecycle and reducing the impact it would have on the environment if simply tossed away. One of the worst culprits in the battle against carbon emissions is new products, as brand new materials can have a high carbon footprint due to the emissions involved in extracting materials and processing them. In fact, our research shows that our current consumption habits make up around 80% of our national carbon footprint.

To help combat this, in 2015 we launched a campaign to encourage people in Scotland, and beyond, to make the most of what we own and to consider how we consume things. Our Reuse Stuff Week (March 14-20), typically sees dozens of events taking place across the country – giving people a venue to buy and swap anything and everything, whilst promoting the social and environmental benefits of pre-loved items. Like so many events, we had to pause these due to Covid-19, but the conversation didn’t – we knew there was still a great opportunity to get talking about passing on beloved items and the benefits that come with this.

In our current world, where endless consumption is the norm, products can quickly lose their value and people are often looking for the next best thing. But making the most of what we already have is our best bet in reducing the negative impact quick consumption has on the planet. The most sustainable item is the one you already own, and it can often be the most valuable too.

Each hand-me-down item has a story and the more people who get to add to its legacy, the more value and love that item holds.

So, to celebrate Reuse Stuff Week, why not look out a cherished item you own that you want to pass on to someone special and keep the legacy alive? Or, if creating a new family heirloom isn’t for you, then finding a new home for preloved possessions is the next best thing. That dress you never wear anymore, that was once your go-to for Saturday night dinners, rather than throwing it away, why not pass it on to a new owner who will make new memories and love it just as much as you once did?

Donating to second-hand clothing stores adds another chapter to an item’s story and, perhaps, you’ll find something special for yourself while you’re there. Who knows, maybe one day you’ll be passing it on to someone you love to share its story for years to come.

Iain Gulland is CEO, Zero Waste Scotland