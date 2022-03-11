As we’ve pointed out before, social media is polluted with silly cat videos. Railing against such superficial nonsense, we present… a silly dog video. (Well, it is nearly the weekend. If this isn’t the time to get silly, when is?)
On your marks get set......ooops. 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💕🥰 pic.twitter.com/jrrwiifcn7— Marianne (@MarianneSansum) March 9, 2022
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.