ALMOST 8,000 poems – that’s what stalwart readers of The Herald were offered over the period 1996 to 2021. To my knowledge, this makes ours the longest-running poetry feature in the UK (and probably anywhere). It started modestly enough when the then editor asked if we could sustain it for a year. In the event, it was still running strongly 25 years later. Always a labour of love, it has now become a weekly feature in The Herald’s Saturday Magazine.

The astonishing longevity of the daily poem and the popularity of poetry generally among our readers can be seen partly in a historic context. Since 1783 no fewer than five editors have been poets, or at least skilled versifiers. And Robert Burns is supposed to have contributed poems anonymously to the paper in the 1790s. Ah, Robert Burns. He has made a deep imprint on Scotland’s psyche. Almost every Scot can recite or sing bits of his poems, from Ae Fond Kiss and To A Mouse to Tam o’ Shanter; and the world joins us in singing Auld Lang Syne to welcome in the New Year.