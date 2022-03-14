Enjoying a champagne-soaked weekend in the Seychelles, eating a pound of caviar, or taking a chauffeur-driven limo to work used to all be examples of outrageously profligate behaviour.
As this image underlines, nowadays the best example of being a wild and crazy spendthrift is refusing to freeze to death at home while watching Coronation Street.
Just put the heating on for five minutes pic.twitter.com/HBA3c4tgQF— Gareth Robe ts 🏁 (@OldRoberts953) March 12, 2022
