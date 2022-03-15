By Krista MacDonald

SOME of the biggest names in Scottish and UK comedy are putting the smile back on Glasgow’s face with the 19th Glasgow International Comedy Festival, which runs until March 27.

After a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic – Covid closed events down less than a week into the 2020 programme – the festival is showcasing the best of Scottish and UK talent across the city and promises to get straight back to (funny) business.

Among the household names on Scotland’s comedy circuit are Fern Brady, Larry Dean, Jim Smith, Jack Docherty, Susie McCabe, and Craig Hill. There is also a host of rising Scottish stars including Liam Farrelly, Connor Burns and Gareth Waugh. They’re joined by top comedians from the UK and beyond with the likes of Katherine Ryan, Stewart Lee, Count Arthur Strong, Lou Sanders, Nigel Ng, Amy Matthews, and Nathan Caton all on the bill.

As a proud Glaswegian, delivering a festival of comedy in the city infamous for its humour is a great privilege. The success and growth of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival over the last 19 years is testament to that sense of humour. This year the festival, supported by Glasgow Life, is focused on helping performers, places, and punters to get back to live comedy in our city as it pushes on in its recovery from the pandemic.

It is clear from the response so far that Glasgow is more than ready. The decision to go ahead this month was taken just before Christmas. Now we have a festival with more than 100 events at venues across the city including Britannia Panopticon, Dram! Glad Café, Sloans, Admiral, Van Winkle, Glee, The Stand Comedy Club, Oran Mor, St Luke’s, Pavilion Theatre, King’s Theatre and the SEC Armadillo. Venues, clubs, bars, producers, and performers have made that possible through productivity and positivity. With more than 20 years in the industry, I am no stranger to the courage and calibre of Glasgow’s events and hospitality sectors, but it has been an astonishing effort by all. If you want something done, do it in Glasgow.

Audiences are clearly keen for comedy to be back on the calendar too with many shows sold out despite the challenges still faced. We can’t underestimate the power of laughter – it restores, uplifts, heals, and connects. It is universal. A shared live comedy experience is a powerful thing – especially for family, friends, colleagues, or teams that have had to be without it.

2023 will bring the 20th Glasgow International Comedy Festival and we want to learn more about what the city wants and imagines for the festival to make sure it delivers for the next twenty years. We’re looking forward to connecting with audiences and industry and listening to what they have to say. If we can hear over the laughter, of course. Find out more at https://www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com/.

Krista MacDonald is Festival Director, Glasgow International Comedy Festival