The Diary has been attempting to prove that the internet has brought an end to dodgy news gathering organisations. All that is left is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, as this exclusive little story about the Baftas proves…
BAFTAS: Vernon Kay receives standing ovation after ‘Book Of Dreams’ - the story of his long-running campaign to persuade Argos to bring back paper catalogues - wins Best Documentary pic.twitter.com/CChwIu7hnQ— Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) March 13, 2022
