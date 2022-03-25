By George Thorley

WE get limited opportunity to exercise our basic democratic right to vote for politicians to represent our interests. The next is for your local councillor on May 5.

Councils are important. Together Scotland’s 32 councils spend £20 billion each year, employ more than 250,000 people and deliver more thn 200 individual services. Unlike Scotland’s quangos, councils are locally accountable so in voting for one of more than 1,200 councillors you will be having your say on what happens in your village, town or city. You will also be sending an important message to the Scottish Government that local democratic accountability is important to you especially given Holyrood’s determination to take eve- increasing control of the design and delivery of local public services.

Arguably it’s virtually impossible not to benefit from the vast range of services and facilities councils provide. Remember councils run nursery, primary and secondary schools; care for the elderly, vulnerable children and families; town and country planning, housing, roads, footpaths and street lighting, licensing, bridges, ferries, factories and many more services.

Councils can also look to the future and set down their ambitions for 10, 20 or 30 years' hence. They are able to use their powers, financial and human resources and make key investment decisions for the future. A few headline examples of investments spanning many decades demonstrate this point including establishing Edinburgh University, creating Edinburgh’s New Town, the Loch Katrine water supply, Glasgow’s suburban rail system, the Tay, Forth and Erskine road bridges, the Orkney Isles ferry service; the Spinal Route in the Western Isles; the Dundee Waterfront Initiative; the Armadillo, Hydro, SEC and Glasgow’s Waterfront.

So it’s councillors and councils that take decisions that affect not just what happens today in your area but what your area will look like for the next generation and in some cases for generations to come.

It’s what this upcoming election is about. Local issues and local solutions and who best to deliver them. That's why it's really important that you exercise your right to vote.

To register to vote go to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote before the April 18 and get your name on the voters register.

On May 5 vote in person at your local polling station. You’ll be given a ballot paper which identifies the people who want to be your councillor. You can vote for them in order of preference, ie first, second, third etc.

Alternatively you can get your ballot paper sent to your home. Contact your local Valuation Joint Board before April 19 and ask to be registered as a postal voter. You’ll receive a ballot paper. Fill it in and return it before May 5.

Our freedom to vote for our elected representatives has been hard won. So is the need for local democratic accountability.

That’s why voting on May 5 so important.

George Thorley is writing on behalf of the Mercat Group of former council chief executives ( Bill Howat, David Hume, Phil Jones, Gavin Whitefield, George Thorley, Keith Yates)