THE phrase "don't look a gift horse in the mouth" is said to have first appeared in the Letter to the Ephesians.

Paul's letter is about solving injustice and bringing unity in the world and if I had been a better Sunday school teacher I'm sure I could extend this metaphor more successfully.

I can't, so let me instead be plain: there surely must have been a better, more effective way to distribute the Cost of Living Award.

Council tax rate letters will have been dropping through doors this week, bringing with it the implementation of the new fund designed to ease the looming cost of living crisis.

Or, if you want to be plain speaking about it again, the real life effects of the Westminster government's poor choices that penalise those on low incomes.

Earlier this year finance secretary Kate Forbes announced the one-off £150 payment, designed to help support households with the sharp sinking bite of increasing costs and dwindling benefits.

The Scottish Government says the payment is "support to low-income households", which is exactly as it should be, and yet the government is not giving the award to low incomes households but instead distributing it based on an unfair tax, which is in turn based on an unfair system.

The Cost of Living Award is going to anyone living in a property that's banded A to D. But what has that got to do with household income? Almost nothing.

It's far from a stunning observation to say that the council tax system is an utter nonsense. By the SNP's own admission - in fact, repeated admissions over several years - the council tax system is in dire need of reform.

So to use it as a means of supporting families in need is a baffling decision.

How much council tax you pay is largely irrelevant to how much money you earn so not all households living in Band A to D properties will be in need of the £150 boost. Those living in band E to H might be in dire need.

It's not just a blunt instrument, it's scattergun.

In Glasgow, the local authority is giving out gift vouchers to low income families to help with cost of living but also to try to reinvigorate local high streets. It's a neat scheme and is based on Council Tax Reduction, that is, those who are in receipt of Council Tax Reduction are eligible for the voucher.

Yes, means testing is cumbersome but the Council Tax Reduction information is readily available to local authorities and would be far more targeted to where it's needed.

And yes, universal benefits remove stigma, which is important, but this isn't a universal benefit - it's a funding decision that hands out money almost entirely arbitrarily.

There has been plenty of sneering that those who don't need the £150 boost should choose a charity and gift it. The typical social media stock phrases have been wheeled out - "Tell us where you're donating the money to. I'll wait". I'll wait. Was there ever a rebuttal more tedious.

It's not the electorate's responsibility to redistribute wealth to compensate for an ill conceived government policy. Tax should have that redistribution system inherently built into it, which is where Council Tax entirely falls down.

In 2007 scrapping the council tax was a key SNP pledge but opportunities to reform local taxation have been consistently balked at. A local income tax proposal went nowhere and then was quietly mothballed.

Introducing a fairer, more sensible system is a zombie proposal - popping up at regular intervals, only to be speedily shot down.

As recently as last year, senior party figures recommended replacing the system. In May last year a social justice and fairness commission, convened by Shona Robison, reported that "transformative change" could be realised through independence with the reforming of the council tax system.

Of course, change is possible through devolution. And in 2016 the Local Government and Communities Committee called for evidence on council tax, asking the public to give views on the system with a view to introducing reforms.

Fewer than 30 responses were returned, and less than half of those from private citizens. This suggests that people aren't particularly agitated by such a skewed tax system, which is baffling given how obviously unfair it is.

I live in one of the most socio-economically challenged areas of Scotland yet the socially rented flats springing up around here vary from Band B up to Band E for properties of a very similar type.

A relatively large scale new build socially rented scheme is currently underway and the flats, all in the ownership of housing associations, look much of a muchness. Yet, at one end of the street, according to the Scottish Assessors Association, the flats are all Band E while at the other end of the street they're all B and C.

The idea of mid-market, affordable social housing seems undermined by banding them as E properties.

When I moved into my flat I appealed the council tax banding because the estate agent had told me it was a Band B, which made sense given the price of the property, but it turned out to be a Band E.

After a drawn out process, the assessor eventually came out for a look at my flat, walked in the door and said, "Ah, I see what you mean".

Bands are based on the property value in 1991 and so, for older properties, it's easy enough to do because an exact price is available. For new build properties it's trickier to retrospectively cost them, the assessor told me, so they make a comparison with the nearest similar buildings.

For myself and my neighbours, the nearest new build flats are upmarket riverfront apartments, so we were banded in accordance with them. My friend in a five bedroom duplex in a far "nicer" postcode, whose tenement flat cost two and a half times what mine did, is a Band D. Talk about an imperfect system.

It's estimated that in Scotland and England there are 400,000 homes in the wrong council tax bands. The nearest the Scottish Government has come to reform is to increase the amount paid by properties in bands E to G, which goes no way to reforming the system.

Wales carried out a re-evaluation of properties in 2003 for a reform of council tax that came in to force in 2005. There's talk of another evaluation in the pipeline.

It's possible to do it with political will - and public push. While there would seem to be neither of those at the moment, let's not use council tax as a measure of poverty - it's fit for little but glue.