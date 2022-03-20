Dog tired

WALKING her dog on Glasgow Green the other day, reader Jane Maitland had to tell the animated animal to “sit!” and “stay!” on several occasions.

Once, when she was in the process of bringing the boisterous mutt to heel, an elderly fellow strolled past and said: “Dinnae you be stiflin’ that poor wee dug’s creativity. Let it innovate! Let it improvise! Let it skip the light fandango!”

The old boy then winked jauntily, and strolled on his way.

Cutting comment

MUSIC fan Robin Gilmour from Milngavie has come to the conclusion that the stirringly strident Scots musicians The Proclaimers have a reason for their grim visages and grumpy lyrics. “Their back lawn needs cut,” he reveals.

“They’ve tried B&Q in Bathgate – no mower. Linwood – no mower. Methil – no mower, and even Irvine – no mower.”

A sympathetic Robin adds: “They must feel they’ve walked 500 miles already.”

Sofa so good

EXHAUSTED reader Jennifer Murray says: “Why is it so much easier to fall asleep on the couch accidentally than to fall asleep in bed intentionally?”

Lesson in less

IN a reminiscing frame of mind, reader Dennis Warner recalls: “My granddad always said ‘The first rule of theatre is to always leave them wanting more’.”

Dennis adds: “Great bloke. Terrible anaesthetist.”

Dodgy digging

Rod Stewart has been spotted near his swanky mansion filling in pot holes in the road. Concerned reader Bob Mcleavy says: “Rod’s 77 years old. I wonder if he ever stops digging for a minute, too exhausted to continue, then says to himself, I’ll need to be careful about This Old Heart of Mine.”

Dubious delight

THOUGHTFUL reader Bill Daniels says: “I’ve just figured out how to know when something won’t be fun: Someone will say, ‘Come on, it’ll be fun.’”

Notice of note

WE continue our run of tales about wickedly honest job references. Iain Grimmond from Newton Mearns suggests the following: ‘When Bob arrived to start working with us he was fired with enthusiasm. It was the same when he left.’

U2–1

“I USED to have a friend who was in a great U2 tribute band,” says reader John Kendall. “Unfortunately they lost their Edge.”

Literary lovelies

ENJOYING a quick quencher in a Glasgow city centre watering hole, reader Bill Heneghan overheard a young debutante at the bar bemoaning the fact that a former boyfriend had moved on to pastures new.

Shrugging off this slight to her own charms, she haughtily told her friend: “Am better aff wi’oot him, oanyways. He’s aye been a scuzzy wee nyaff, an’ he gives me the dry boak.”

The friend, who perhaps wasn’t as sympathetic as she could have been, replied with a mischievous glint in her eye: “That’s a lovely way o’ puttin’ it, hen. Did ye get that frae a Jane Austen book?”

Money matters

“THEY say the camera adds ten pounds,” says reader Helen Brown. “So I’ve started taking photos of my purse.”

Musical message

WE continue to celebrate the signs that appear in music shop windows. Reader Iain MacInnes suggests "LUNCH. Back at 2pm. Offenbach sooner".

Bottled-up emotions

GLASGOW is a city where the street theatre is dramatic and oftentimes a tad dangerous. Reader Harry Jones was strolling along Buchanan Street this week when he witnessed, mid-afternoon, an energetic argument between two gentleman wayfarers of the vagabond ilk.

One of the chaps was guzzling enthusiastically from a bottle which contained some mystery liquid which probably wasn’t Perrier water.

The one without the bottle screeched to the other: “Ya beast, ye! Ya beast!”

His acquaintance responded rather generously by offering to share his bottle… in a manner of speaking.

Raising the drinking receptacle aloft, he proclaimed: “See if I hud oany money? I’d smash this o’er yer heed an’ buy anither boattle.”

Picture this

LLOYD Cole, the former lead singer of Scottish 80s pop favourites, Lloyd Cole and the Commotions, is touring as a solo troubadour.

In his Lisbon hotel he happens upon a framed painting… in his shower. “That is odd, isn’t it?” muses Lloyd. “Or is it a thing?”

To which the Diary can only respond, perhaps it’s a watercolour?

Dig that rocker

WE continue discussing the curious incident of Rod Stewart filling in potholes in the road near his mansion. “It doesn’t look like plain Sailing,” admits reader Jan Roberts “though I guess it’ll keep him Forever Young.”

Light my fire

“VISITED an HMV shop,” reports reader Malcolm Coldbridge. “Asked if they had anything by The Doors. The assistant replied, ‘Yes, a fire extinguisher’.”

