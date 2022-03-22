For those who outrageously claim that the Diary is devoid of culture, we now proudly present this moving clip of the ballet dancer Darcey Bussell, with a new short haircut, waiting for the bus while interpreting Swan Lake in her own inimitable style… (At least we think that’s Darcey. It certainly looks like her backpack.)
March 16, 2022
