The Diary usually promises itself never to get involved in the debate regarding whether Scots is a language or not. For such discussions are contentious, fractious and leave us feeling anxious.
Nevertheless, this roguish rhyme is too nippily naughty not to celebrate.
For the end of #WorldPoetryDay2022 , a limerick in the style of Scots-objectors.— Sonya Mathews 🐢 (@MathewsSonya) March 21, 2022
Scots a language? what hogwash absurd
It's just English with some funny words
I myself understand it
'Tis mere regional argot
You people are all giant nerds pic.twitter.com/h89TunDpUO
