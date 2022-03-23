FOR Thomas Malarkey, Glasgow’s director of halls, the opening of the Mitchell Theatre in May 1980 had a personal resonance. The Granville Street theatre was the first part of a multi-million-pound complex built around the ruins of St Andrew’s Halls, which burned down after a boxing international in 1962. Mr Malarkey, who had attended that event, said the St Andrew’s was “a beautiful building. I have many fond memories of it and didn’t want to see such a historic site left empty or ruined by cheap work”.
