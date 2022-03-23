CELTIC’S Bertie Auld lets fly at the Dundee goal in the teams’ eagerly-contested Scottish Cup second-round tie at Dens Park in February 1966. Goals by Joe McBride and Stevie Chalmers saw Celtic win 2-0 and progress to the next round, where they took on Hearts.
