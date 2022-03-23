THE well-known Scottish patriot Wendy Wood, who died in June 1981, aged 88, had a long and remarkable life. In August 1946 she sought to replace John Maxton, of the Independent Labour Party, as MP for Bridgeton. Wood, who is seen here as she campaigned in the constituency, performed creditably well as an Independent Scottish Nationalist at the by-election, finishing fourth out of five candidates, on 2,500 votes. Maxton’s friend and associate, James Carmichael, won, ahead of the Labour candidate.