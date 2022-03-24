The Diary heartily approves of this little video, which was celebrated on social media by comic actress Dawn French, and proves conclusively that shoving stuff over can be most satisfying. (Though don’t try it on your gran. She probably won’t like it.)
Satisfying https://t.co/1LpZSIZXZF— Dawn French 💙🔴🏳️🌈🇺🇦 (@Dawn_French) March 22, 2022
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.