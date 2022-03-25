IT’S only two years this week since a certain virus crunched and crumbled our world, so we’re wondering if it’s maybe still a little too early for artist Alex McConnell to be showcasing this garishly green, Covid-shaped woolly hat. (Plus matching woolly mask.)

We’re also curious to know why Glasgow University’s Wellcome Centre for Integrative Parasitology - whose aim is to research how to control parasites and disease – has hired an Artist in Residence who knits woolly hats.

Maybe it’s a wee bit chilly in their laboratory?

 