IT’S only two years this week since a certain virus crunched and crumbled our world, so we’re wondering if it’s maybe still a little too early for artist Alex McConnell to be showcasing this garishly green, Covid-shaped woolly hat. (Plus matching woolly mask.)
We’re also curious to know why Glasgow University’s Wellcome Centre for Integrative Parasitology - whose aim is to research how to control parasites and disease – has hired an Artist in Residence who knits woolly hats.
Maybe it’s a wee bit chilly in their laboratory?
Great initiative. She’s amazing. https://t.co/9JDY918UFp— Alison Walker (@AlisonWalker_tv) March 23, 2022
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.