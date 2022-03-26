LIKE everyone else, we have to talk about Vladimir Putin. President Putin if you like. Or indeed, Mr Putin.

Hmm, Mr Putin. Does that jar with you?

In January 2021, we discussed in this space The Herald's use of honorifics – Mr, Mrs, Ms, Dr and the like. As a quality newspaper, it is our policy to use them where appropriate. As noted last year, our style guide for in-house journalists has this to say: “Generally, everyone aged 18 and over is referred to as Mr, Mrs or Ms (use Ms as a default if you don’t know if they use Mrs). The exceptions are famous people, criminals (but not someone charged with a crime) and people who have been dead for a reasonably long time. Common sense is key here depending on the tone of the piece. If it is a 'soft' feature story (ie an interview with a frontline NHS worker) then first names are more appropriate, or if there are two people (ie father and son) in the story then first names avoid confusion. Under-18s should normally be referred to by their first name.”

Wikipedia tells us that an honorific is “a title that conveys esteem, courtesy, or respect for position or rank when used in addressing or referring to a person”. And therein lies a problem. Ought we to be conveying esteem, courtesy, or respect when it comes to the Russian president, who is waging merciless war against the Ukrainian people?

The "famous people" get-out above doesn't apply here: that refers to entertainers, pop stars, actors, sports people and the like. Politicians are not in that category: it's Mr Trump, Mr Johnson, Ms Sturgeon, even if that may stick in the craw with some. And we're talking here about a legitimate head of state.

How about criminals then? Well, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has been accused of war crimes; but our style guide specifically states that someone charged with a crime should not be regarded as an exception to the honorifics rule.

We reported this week that Gordon Brown and Sir John Major are among those who have called for the creation of a new international tribunal to investigate the president and his underlings. Mr Brown said: "At Nuremberg, we held the Nazi war criminals to account. Now, eight decades on, we must ensure there will be a day of reckoning for Putin.” So, strictly speaking, shouldn’t that be Mr Putin? Really? Does that sound right to you?

I think the key phrase in our style guide is “common sense is key here depending on the tone of the piece”. For instance, we could have “sanctions have been increased in a renewed bid to bring Putin’s war to an end”, but “Mr Zelenskyy and Mr Putin shook hands after signing the peace agreement”.

Let's pray for the latter.