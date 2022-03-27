Cavity wail

THE Diary is disappointed to report some devious behaviour from one of the nation’s most celebrated authors, who ironically usually writes about devious behaviour.

Ian Rankin, the chap behind the Rebus novels, has admitted that when he was a student he visited a new dentist where the mouth mangler on duty asked which school Ian had attended.

“I lied and said a private one,” admits Ian. “Didn’t fancy second-rate dentistry.”

Alas, this ruse did not result in the wily writer avoiding a painful encounter – the dentist rewarded Rankin by drilling him 18 fillings.

Indian summer

THIS year reader George Tomlinson celebrates a milestone birthday. When asked by a younger friend how old he would be, he explained to her: “Hen, I knew the first of the Mohicans.” (George will be 80.)

Brought to book

LINGUISTIC prowess is never far away when you visit King’s Bookshop in Callander, which is run by Sally Evans and hubby Ian King.

Sally recently ordered Ian up a ladder with a set of brackets to fix the shop sign.

This thrilling spectacle attracted the attention of a group of idle tourists, who eagerly crowded round to watch a chap sweating over manual labour.

“Do any of you gentlemen have the Gaelic, at all?” enquired Ian of the crowd.

They answered in the negative.

“Good,” said Ian. “I'll swear in that, then.”

Food for thought

CULINARY-INCLINED reader Murray Hanford says: “Being too lazy to go out for junk food is a case of two negatives making a positive.”

Snappy centenarian

PHILOSOPHICAL thought of the day from reader Richard Grace. “Alligators can live to be 100 years old,” he points out. “Which is why there’s an increased chance they’ll see you later.”

Hot lamb

READER Marvin Edwards says: “Last night I made a lamb curry. It wasn’t a success. Apparently they prefer grass.”

Clean getaway

A FRIEND of reader Stevie Campbell decided to have new double glazing installed at his Chapelton home.

The chap and his wife were eagerly awaiting the joiners to do the fitting. When they heard the sound of a ladder against the front of the house they concluded that the work had commenced, as planned.

Alas, they were proved wrong when their window cleaner descended, chamois leather in hand.

Two hours later those same windows were ripped from their frames by the joiners, who were perhaps impressed by the polished shimmer on the junk they were about to toss in the skip.

Word games

“SPELLING in English is very eccentric,” points out reader Helen Bain, “but it can be understood through tough thorough thought though.”

Crunch diet

A STORY about a youth’s treacherous tastebuds reminds David Donaldson of his granddaughter, who was a picky eater when little. David once asked her: "What's your favourite vegetable?"

"Crisps," came the reply.

His number’s up

CONCERNED dad Alan Murray is worried about his son’s maths exam. “The lad told me his chances of passing are 40-40,” shudders Alan.

Ashes to ashes

PERUSING his beloved Herald newspaper the other day, reader David Donaldson stumbled upon a headline which gave him pause for thought. It read: "Glasgow School of Art rebuild: £62million project goes out to tender."

“Shouldn't that read 'out to tinder'?” enquires David.

Word absurd

STATISTICALLY-ASTUTE reader Ken West tells us: “Accordion to a recent study, 7 out of 10 people don’t notice when a word in a sentence is replaced by a musical instrument.”

Cheesy gag

IN an interrogative frame of mind, reader Pam Watson gets in touch to ask: “What cheese can never belong to you?”

The answer is, of course… nacho cheese.

Stolen moments

THE Diary isn’t merely an oasis of calm and gentle amusement, secreted far from the turbulence and untamed terror that is the rest of the world. Like a modern-day Dostoevsky, we also confront the harsher aspects of life.

Glasgow lawyer Matthew Berlow gets in touch to inform us he’s a bit shaken up, adding: “I was robbed at the petrol station earlier this afternoon.”

He adds: “After my hands stopped trembling I managed to call the police who were quick to respond and calmed me down as my blood pressure was through the roof.”

Alas, Matthew’s money was gone, never to be reclaimed.

The police asked if he had any idea who nabbed his dosh, and Matthew told them: “Yes, it was pump number 2.”

Red alert

A QUIRKY query from reader Craig Reynolds: “If a red ship collides with a blue ship, would both crews be marooned?”

