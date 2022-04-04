By Lyle Ritchie

BUSINESSES across the UK are experiencing challenges with attracting and retaining staff. This is being felt across most industries, but in the IT, digital and business change sectors, it is arguably at its most competitive. However, businesses could be missing an untapped resource in the shape of skilled candidates in need of visa sponsorship to work in the UK. This is where a review of recruitment processes comes in.

If the last two years have taught us anything, digital technologies underpin our economy, society and daily lives, so businesses need a strong digital presence to survive but also to implement business growth in this modern world. However, recent digital leadership reports suggest that the UK’s booming technology sector is under threat as organisations are struggling to retain, train and source the talent needed to enable digital transformation plans.

Therefore roles across development, cloud, data and artificial intelligence are some of the most sought after skillsets. Sourcing this specialist talent group can be challenging especially with the skills gap continually increasing year on year. A recent report from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) claimed there was a shortfall of 10,000 people every year within the cyber security space alone.

To tackle this issue head on, we have been witnessing pockets of companies considering sponsor licences to hire migrant workers, mainly within larger financial services companies but also some SMEs too.

It is certainly worth considering since here at Head Resourcing, we have seen as many as 75 per ceny of applicants for individual roles, requiring specialist digital skills, in need of visa sponsorship in order to fulfil the position.

Becoming a Home Office registered sponsor requires upfront investment for the initial fees. There is also the time investment needed to complete and update all relevant paperwork and supporting documentation. Therefore, this is most suited to larger organisations and a select number of SMEs who fit the criteria.

Removing barriers for entry to international applicants can benefit the business culture and performance as companies do not always thrive in an echo chamber. This is especially true when trying to attract people for a "skilled worker licence", as it aims to bring a desirable skillset to a permanent role.

Nurturing a diverse workforce with people contributing multiple perspectives can build a richer cultural environment with increased creativity and productivity – which all ultimately enhances a business. It is a benefit to your people and your business. Research has shown diverse and inclusive workplaces earn deeper trust and commitment from their teams, resulting in greater employee retention and an increased ability to recruit, as well as higher revenue growth overall.

If we are to overcome the skills and talent challenges, we now face, it is time to look further afield. Visa sponsorship is unlikely to be a guaranteed fix for all but, from the cohort of businesses who we have advised and witnessed trialing this in their current recruitment campaigns, it is already proving its worth.

Lyle Ritchie is Head of Talent Solutions at Head Resourcing