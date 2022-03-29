THE person I feel most sorry for is Will Smith the video game designer.

Imagine being that guy and waking up to, what, 50,000 Twitter notifications chastising you for slapping a guy you hadn't slapped.

The less famous Mr Smith is the real innocent victim following Sunday night's Oscars shenanigans.

Will Smith (the actor) is only the fifth black man in nearly a century of the Academy Awards to take the prize for best male lead. It is the high point of a 35-year career. And he let his temper, some weird, masculine distorted notion of chivalry, overshadow the glory.

At the awards in Hollywood, and you cannot have missed this news, Smith strode on stage and whacked the host, Chris Rock, square across the chops for a joke aimed at Jada Pinkett Smith, his wife.

“Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” the comedian said, in a dig at Pinkett Smith's shaved head. For his troubles, he receive a smack and a command to “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

The joke missed its mark because the actress's hairstyle is a result of alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss, and the current cultural mood is against mocking someone else's illness.

I have alopecia. I found it quite easy to type out that sentence but for many years, decades in fact, I would have felt quite sick about committing it to print.

Hair, as Fleabag said, is everything. For women, judged relentlessly on our appearances, to be bald and have no say over it brings a particular distress that's hard to put into words.

I have a fine head of hair, despite bits missing, and count myself extremely fortunate. There's little to nothing you can do to control alopecia it so my particular stress is the constant low buzz of worry that the rest of it will fall out.

For a very long time I used to rigorously inspect the missing patches, uncertain as to whether they were growing, certain that they weren't shrinking.

My hair first started to fall out when I was about eight years old. The GP said it was stress-related. We had just emigrated to Coatbridge, which would probably have done it.

The alopecia was my embarrassing secret. I would furtively mention it to hairdressers, who were usually sympathetic or clueless. One said to me that I should rub green tea into the patches. She said her boyfriend's gran's dog had hair loss and she, the hairdresser, had had some success with rubbing green tea on the animal.

I'm laughing now but I certainly wasn't at the time.

I remember once going to take part in a university research project on alopecia and being cornered weeks later in a pub toilets by a participant who was furious and sceptical about my claim to be a member of this particular club.

I was content to be shouted at because alopecia is a cruel embuggerance and if it made her feel better to yell at someone then let me be that someone.

My point, which I'll stop hiding from you, is that I sympathise with Jada Pinkett Smith's cold contempt for Chris Rock. I sympathise with a desire to lamp him right in his smirking chops, it just was not the right resolution.

The Oscars has a long tradition of roasting its stars and, it goes without saying, violence is never the answer.

In his acceptance speech, Smith said that "love makes you do crazy things".

Love does not make you do crazy things and love is not an excuse for doing crazy things. Love is supposed to transform you into your best self, which is a piece of advice someone might like to whisper in Will Smith' ear. All the twisted bits people mistake for love - jealously, rage, pride, toxic masculinity - are what prompt crazy things. Love as an excuse for bad behaviour is classic abuse language.

The incident, a cheap bit of Hollywood scandal, has become, suitably, a canvas onto which people have projected their own issues, multi-faceted and many. Sir Keir Starmer has commented, as have A list actors, Man Booker-winning writers, everyone and your granny.

Other than a bit of titillation, does it matter? You can be both for and against everyone involved in this scenario, and that's why it has captured the imagination but, despite being a source of global headlines, it matters little more than gossip.