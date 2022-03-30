Will Smith memes are a lot like a family-size bag of Monster Munch. You might promise yourself that you’re only going to enjoy one itsty-bitsy nibble, but you’ll soon find yourself snaffling the lot.
Which explains why the Diary can’t help publishing one more image of wallopin’ Will.
Don’t worry, tomorrow we’ll be back to celebrating non-Smith content. (Unless Will decides to slap Rishi Sunak for not giving the British public the tax cuts they deserve. Then we’ll be right back on the Monster Munch.)
We should have all seen this coming pic.twitter.com/n5BDg8BGq7— Stephen Tries (@StephenTries) March 28, 2022
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.