Will Smith memes are a lot like a family-size bag of Monster Munch. You might promise yourself that you’re only going to enjoy one itsty-bitsy nibble, but you’ll soon find yourself snaffling the lot.

Which explains why the Diary can’t help publishing one more image of wallopin’ Will.

Don’t worry, tomorrow we’ll be back to celebrating non-Smith content. (Unless Will decides to slap Rishi Sunak for not giving the British public the tax cuts they deserve. Then we’ll be right back on the Monster Munch.)

 