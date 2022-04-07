By Sarah Jackman
EMPLOYERS are generally aware of the fact they have a legal duty for the health and safety of their staff while they are at work. What some organisations might not be so sure about is the responsibility they have for their employees on the commute to and from their workplace. However, there are many reasons why all employers should be well-informed when it comes to the wellbeing of their staff, and know where and when their legal responsibility begins and ends.
This topic came to the fore during the pandemic when employers had to think about their people’s potential exposure to Covid-19 if, for example, they were required to use public transport to get to work. However, the responsibilities of employers are much wider than putting measures in place to try to protect their staff from the virus, and they impact some sectors more directly than others.
The issue of staff safety while commuting is a major one for the hospitality industry given the late shifts that many employees often have to do. In Glasgow, there was a high-profile case of a female hotel worker being sexually assaulted after a Friday night shift, while she waited for a taxi to take her home. This happened after the hotel group ended a policy of paying towards taxi fares for their staff when they finished work.
And last year, East Dunbartonshire Council decided to take a stance by telling venues across their area to ensure their staff can safely travel to and from work late at night, or risk losing their licence. This move was welcomed by the likes of the trade union Unite and other campaigners who have lobbied for such initiatives for years, as well as Police Scotland.
The UK Government recently ratified the International Labour Organisation's Convention on Violence and Harassment. This creates a global framework for action to eradicate violence and harassment in the world of work – and specifically covers time commuting to and from work. Similarly, there are plans to introduce a duty on UK employers to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. With an increased focus on the commute, the concept of "workplace" is likely to continue to extend.
There is also the environmental, social and governance (ESG) angle, particularly on the back of the COP26 climate summit held in Glasgow last year. Employers are being encouraged to promote an environmentally sound commute, with some considering a green monthly travel allowance for those who walk, run or cycle to their primary office, or a contribution to commuting costs for those using public transport.
For all these reasons, from safety to wellbeing and sustainability, the employment law focus on commuting is changing and, with more people returning to the workplace as pandemic restrictions are dropped, future-looking employers should be assessing their approach to the commute as part of their culture and values.
Sarah Jackman, Counsel, Dentons UK and Middle East LLP
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here