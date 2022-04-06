Comedy writer, actor and star of Scot Squad Jack Docherty does love a jaunt around his native land. It’s so picturesque, after all. Or do we mean picture… ech?
Worth coming to Skye to see the magnificent Cuillin range. pic.twitter.com/dmOrJExGF2— Jack Docherty (@mrjackdocherty) April 5, 2022
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.