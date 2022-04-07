IT is all change at the BBC with the big revolving door seeing plenty of action as a raft of household names exit for pastures new.
Who is leaving?
BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has announced this week that he will be departing for Channel 5. The presenter will replace Sian Williams as the Channel 5 news anchor.
Walker said the Channel 5 role will see him present "a whole host of new programmes across the channel". He added it was a "massive decision" to leave the BBC but said: "I don't think opportunities like this come around very often."
He's not alone?
Nope. Among the highest profile names to depart in recent months is veteran broadcaster Andrew Marr. The Scot, who presented his eponymous Sunday morning politics show on BBC One between 2005 and 2021, left earlier this year to join Global, the radio company behind LBC and Classic FM.
Marr's new role includes hosting an opinion-led programme on LBC, an arts and interview slot on Classic FM, presenting a weekly podcast on Global Player and writing a regular column for the LBC website. His first show aired on March 7.
The Glasgow-born journalist, who also joined The New Statesman as its chief political commentator in February, has said he wanted to get his "own voice back" as a writer and presenter.
Anyone else?
Also embarking on new adventures are Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel, two of the BBC's best-known broadcasters, who announced their joint move at the end of February.
Like Marr, they are joining Global in an exclusive deal that will see them launch a podcast that will be produced by the former head of BBC news podcasts Dino Sofos, creator of the popular Brexitcast, Newscast and Americast formats.
Maitlis and Sopel will also host a radio show together on LBC, as well as providing commentary and analysis for the station's website.
Maitlis joined the BBC in 2001 and has presented Newsnight since 2006, winning a Royal Television Society award for her interview with the Duke of York in 2019, while Sopel joined the broadcaster in 1983 and was formerly its North America editor.
Who will fill their shoes?
It was confirmed last week that the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg, who steps down next month, will replace Andrew Marr as the host of a "new-look" Sunday morning show in September.
No announcements have been made as yet regarding the other vacated posts, although Mastermind host Clive Myrie is being tipped to replace Maitlis on Newsnight.
