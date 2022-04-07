No, seriously, this toxic row about women’s sex-based rights really does seem to be over bar the shouting.
In a landmark ruling this week, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, EHRC, stated that women have a legal right to single-sex spaces, provided there is a “legitimate” reason.
Such as a victim of sexual violence feeling threatened by the presence of male-bodied transwomen in a women’s refuge.This is really just a reinstatement of the 2010 Equality Act, as anyone who has read it knows.
However, the EHRC has also affirmed that “biological sex” exists and is central to the definition of “woman”. In short, if transwomen really are women, as the trans dogma states, how could they be excluded from women’s spaces?
This clears up the fog of sophistry and bigotry that has infected this whole issue. No longer need politicians like Keir Starmer say they “don’t know what a woman is”, or gabble about “people with cervixes”. Or declare, as Labour’s former Shadow Equalities Secretary, Dawn Butler, famously did that “babies aren’t born with a sex”.
