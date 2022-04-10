DOC DERIDED
BATHGATE-BORN thespian David Tennant is a popular fellow, especially amongst Doctor Who fans, who adored his interpretation of the show’s lead character.
When Tennant appeared at Wales Comic Con at the weekend the queues to meet him were as long and winding as any road ever eulogised by Paul McCartney.
Though there was one naysayer amongst the faithful. An elderly chap was spotted at the end of the queue, grim of face, and holding aloft a placard which emphatically declared "He’s not that special!"
Rather awkwardly, the bloke holding the placard (hopefully in jest) was Peter Davison, another former Doctor Who icon… and David Tennant’s father-in-law.
OUT ON A LIMB
WE continue our tales of strange encounters in record stores. Gordon Fisher from Stewarton recalls sauntering into Listen Records in the 1970s and saying to the assistant: "Excuse me, do you have Wings?"
Chewing her gum, flicking the page of a magazine, and without looking up, she replied: "Naw, ah've goat erms like everyone else."
COOL CAR
OBSERVANT Diary correspondent David Donaldson spotted an unusual car registration in Glasgow’s Crow Road – FA55 BUX
“No prizes for guessing it was on a BMW,” chuckles David.
PARTY PIECE
POLITICALLY-ENGAGED Diary reader Bert Peattie heard about an MP who visited a primary school in his constituency. The Westminster chap said to the little ‘uns gathered to hear him speak: "Does anyone know who the Prime Minister is?"
"Boris Johnson," replied the more clued-up kiddies.
"Do you know what party he represents?" was the next question from the MP.
One little fellow thrust his hand in the air, and with conviction and authority ringing in his voice, replied: "Is it the Christmas Party?"
HT OH
A DIARY tale about perplexed pupils reminds former maths teacher Debbie Meehan of the occasion when the head teacher of her school spoke to her while she was teaching a first year class.
Although she asked the class to quietly continue with their work, there was a great deal of chatter.
When the headmaster left, she reprimanded the class, saying: “Do you know who that was?”
Being new to the school, most of them had only seen him supervising the arrival and departure of school buses.
“I’ll give you a clue,” said Debbie. “On his office door it says HT.”
An eager hand shot into the air.
“Head of Transport?” said the owner of the eager hand.
Fiendish Fido
“IT’S claimed a dog is man’s best friend,” says reader Maurice Gilbert. “But I don’t even have enemies that look me dead in the eye while making a puddle on my carpet.”
Vocal coach
ANIMAL lover Marnie Brown says: “If you have a pet parrot and don’t teach it to say "Help, they’ve turned me into a parrot", you’re wasting you’re time.”
Wizard in Oz
BATHGATE-BORN comedian Fern Brady is touring Australia. Usually based in England, she has discovered that the amicable Aussies are much more embracing of her Scottishness than the folk she all too often meets in the land of Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson.
Fern explains that she loves Oz because everywhere she travels people adore her accent rather than saying: “Please keep an eye on this potential shoplifter."
Pampered?
EAGLE-EYED reader David Donaldson spotted a van with the company name emblazoned across the side: Green Motion: Car and Van Rental.
Says David: “I’m guessing whoever dreamt up the name didn’t have any hands-on experience of changing a small baby's nappy…”
Door belle
WITH a nostalgic glint in his eye, Ian Noble from Carstairs Village tells us that many years ago the man living across the road from him would be accompanied by his wife to their front door. They would then kiss and hug each other before he went off to work.
“My wife asked me why I didn’t do that,” recalls Ian. “I replied: ‘I hardly even know the woman.’”
Talk show
TO prove our thesis that educational establishments would run more efficiently if it wasn’t for all those pesky pupils, the Diary has been publishing a series of exposés about the fiendish youngsters who make every teacher’s life a daily trauma.
A retired nursery school headmistress told Malcolm Boyd from Milngavie that she once read the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to her class of pre-schoolers.
The kids were clearly enthralled by the dramatic narrative involving Snow White wandering, lost and alone, in a forest. Suddenly one little scholar thrust her hand in the air and asked: "Why did Snow White no just phone her mammy on her mobbie?"
Stone-cold theft
GINGER-HAIRED warbler Ed Sheeran won a recent copyright dispute, after it was claimed he had nabbed lines and phrases from the work of other musicians.
Finlay Buchanan from Edinburgh says: “This made me wonder why nobody from the Western Isles has taken the Rolling Stones to court. Their 60s hit Hey You, Get Offa My Cloud is clearly based on the traditional song Hey McLeod Get Offa My Ewe.”
* Read Lorne Jackson's Diary every day in The Herald
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here