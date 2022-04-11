IT is a practice that is commonplace in the country of its origin and now Swedish Death Cleaning is soon to make its mark around the world via a new TV show.

Swedish death cleaning?

As the name suggests, it is a Swedish phenomenon that describes the processes undertaken by the elderly to set their affairs in order, taking a range of steps to essentially tidy up one's life before death, organising practical and emotional issues and freeing oneself of the clutter of life.

Is it historic?

Although it has been practiced for generations, the term itself was only coined in 2017 by Swedish author, Margareta Magnusson, now 88, who addressed the issue in her book, “Dostadning: The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning”; with “Dostadning” a combination of the word “do” which means death and “standing” which means cleaning.

So what is it all about?

In her book, Ms Magnusson states: “Death cleaning is not about dusting or mopping up; it is about a permanent form of organisation that makes your everyday life run more smoothly.” To be exact, it is a method of both downsizing and organising, aimed at the over-50s, helping them to declutter their homes and streamline their possessions to prevent their children from becoming overburdened by their belongings when they die and also to provide clarity with age.

It’s part of a decluttering trend?

It is indeed in tune with the trend for finding solace in tidying and organisation, as highlighted by decluttering guru Marie Kondo in her Netflix show, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo; with the Japanese organising consultant declaring her goal to "help more people live a life that sparks joy" via tidying up.

And Scandinavia is renowned for its lifestyle trends?

The Danish concept of “hygge" has spread around the world in recent years, referring to finding comfort and warmth in simple, soothing pursuits and situations, such as a cosy atmosphere or time with friends. The Scandinavian term encompasses a feeling of contentment through treasuring the smaller moments in life. Meanwhile, the Swedish concept of Lagom has also been embraced, translating roughly to “not too much, just right”, encouraging people to find a balance in life at all times.

Now?

Dostadning is coming to TV later this year, with US actress and comedian, Amy Poehler announcing she is to produce and narrate the programme, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, for US network Peacock, which is available via Sky and Now TV in the UK. The series is a makeover genre show, with a different homeowner visited by a Swedish Death Cleaner during each episode to help them organise their homes and sort their lives out in preparation for death. Ms Poehler said: ”Swedish Death Cleaning reminds us to focus on what is truly important.”

A basic guide?

Ms Magnusson says that top tips to declutter begin with knowing when to begin the process, recommending that 65 is a good age to take stock. She advises beginning with simple tasks, adding that it is key to recognise what to discard, ask for help and ‘save what matters most’.

Top tips?

Ms Magnusson recommends “evaluating abundance”, advising that only items required are kept, for example, if you only have a small home and a dining table that serves six, keep just six serving plates. She also suggests “assessing value”, so if you have an item in your home you don’t even recall getting and find it means nothing, say goodbye to it. The “cleaning” process also recommends considering whether or not you would be happier keeping an item or are better to share it now with someone who would enjoy it more, rather than leaving it to be dealt with later.