By Lynn Pilkington
IN 2022, it’s tricky to find someone who has not spoken about their stress levels recently. One thing to note about stress is that we all have it in common. Indeed, the theme this Stress Awareness Month is to raise awareness of causes and cures of the modern stress epidemic.
Do we need to be more "aware" of our stress? Is there a cure?
We certainly have a level of understanding of the pressures of modern, hybrid, always-on life. We are all processing change and continually trying to find some control in our worlds, both fundamental aspects of stress.
The causes of stress can be both very similar and very different. Recently I performed a graduate show for an improv comedy beginners' class. I can feel most people shivering at the thought; yet that was the least stressful part of my day. Sit me down for a three-hour virtual call and my stress levels are through the roof.
We all work differently. Our stress is deeply personal. Our stress is also highly contagious. We can feel the world around us tensing its collective shoulders as "hustle culture" breeds and we are ruled by notifications.
Recently I delivered a suite of wellbeing training designed to support education practitioners to identify causes of poor mental wellbeing and take action. After two draining years of working at the "chalkface", our educational professionals are stressed. As they continually contain the anxieties of our young people, they risk unravelling themselves.
A perhaps unexpected source of their stress was the stress of practically finding and choosing de-stressing resources. Thankfully, society has normalised taking care of our mental health to the point of having a plethora of information available. This presents a different challenge – the fear of a tab-vortex while you try to find the "one perfect solution for stress".
Having worked in mental health for a long time, I am experienced enough to assure you that this one-cure-fits-all does not exist. I have found that the best approach is putting aside the pursuit of the perfect webinar or toolkit and focusing on three key principles. First, identify your triggers for stressful situations. Secondly, consider what stops you from taking action to prevent this arising or from you taking proactive steps. Lastly, identify and do these proactive steps. This can be captured in a tool called a Wellness Action Plan (great templates available online).
As with all wellbeing training and de-stress tips, there is the need to highlight that mental health covers a wide spectrum of things. Someone going through a period of stress could have a very different experience to someone who manages a diagnosed mental health condition. People fluctuate on this continuum. No one would argue that Stress Awareness Month is a replacement for professional help.
Self-care and self-help can only occur in a society where we prioritise getting everyone the support that they need. Solutions to stress are more than nature and bubble baths.
This April, I hope we, including me, can keep things simple. Rather than overloading yourself, and others, with self-help articles, let’s focus energies on just one next step.
Lynn Pilkington is Inclusion and Engagement Consultant at This is Milk
