Brazen and shameless, last month’s admission in Parliament by P&O boss Peter Hebblethwaite that his company knowingly broke the law by sacking 800 workers without notice should have immediately injected urgency into the push to create a legal framework fit for the modern employment market. That a coalition of 1,000 businesses responded by banding together to call for a “Better Business Act” to avoid such scandals in the future says all about the scale of contempt on display by P&O executives.
Instead, however, reports are that the UK Government is postponing plans to give workers more predictable employment, the right to flexible terms, better protection for pregnant employees, and a single agency to enforce workers’ rights. Originally promised in the Conservative party election manifesto of 2019, the long-awaited Employment Bill is not expected to feature in next month’s Queen’s Speech.
Questioned by the Financial Times, an unnamed government official said there wasn’t enough time in the coming season to put together a new Employment Bill – “we can’t do everything we want to do immediately”. The actions of Mr Hebblethwaite & Co have seemingly not been enough to move the reform of employment law up the agenda, yet surely the changes wrought by the pandemic should on their own provide sufficient impetus?
Anita North, head of employment law at Simpson Millar, is among those who argue that the Employment Bill isn’t a “nice to have”, but rather an essential piece of legislation.
“Further delays to its introduction is totally at odds with the needs of workers post-pandemic, many of whom have been asked by their employers to work flexibly over the last two years to keep businesses afloat, yet without the same legal rights in return,” she said.
“Whilst there is no doubt that most businesses do place great importance on the needs of their staff, there are many that do not. For those workers, of which there are thousands, these reports will come as a bitter blow.”
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has also reacted with predictable fury, describing the decision to drop the bill as a betrayal of workers which sends the message that the Government is “happy for rogue employers to treat staff like dirt”.
The second reading of the Employment Bill is scheduled on May 6, so there could yet be hopes for its revival. Without it, employees’ rights will remain seriously adrift of modern-day working practices.
