By Andrew Bennett
EIGHTEEN months ago, as co-founders of Arkdefo, my wife Elizaveta and I started a social experiment: could we collect old denim from the public and turn it into something new and exciting? We wanted to show the possibilities of a creative approach to textile waste.
Most people have a pair or two of jeans lying at the back of their wardrobe, so we decided to start with jeans: classic and durable. We thought we would help people declutter, save the textile waste, and raise awareness.
Did we succeed? We’d have to say no.
In the early days, in Edinburgh, we collected the jeans ourselves. We were everywhere, backpacks on, in rain or shine. Every collection on foot. Everything hurt but we felt we were making a real difference.
We moved to Glasgow in early 2021 and continued collecting. This time we shared the responsibility with the public with many donations dropped off or posted to us.
Most of what we collected was stretchy denim. It isn’t great to work with, but we got creative. We used everything.
The higher quality denim was used for jackets, trousers, dresses, and kilts. The offcuts became stuffing for our denim doorstoppers, and then the old zips were used for purses. We had this grand idea: look what we can do, you could do this too!
Sadly, we were turning into a micro charity. A drop-off point to avoid dealing with it. New or worn-out, clean or dirty – charities have become a dumping ground for our bad shopping habits. The stories of volunteers we’ve heard have the same sad narrative. Eighty pwe cent of donations become trash.
Unwashed, smelly, soiled, urine soaked, or blood-stained. Yes, these are all anecdotes from charity workers. Collecting, sorting, washing, drying, and then storing ready for use. It was a tremendous amount of work that became untenable.
We estimated that only 10% of donated jeans were pre-washed. We ourselves have experienced all sorts of surprises: from cigarette butts in the pockets to jeans soaked in lacquer. People may not understand that if clothes are not washed, they are not sold.
Therefore, we stopped the campaign and changed our message to “save denim” We want to inspire more people to save or re-invent their clothes themselves. It’s not about make do and mend, it’s about learning to make too.
We all must take responsibility for our purchases, finding new ways to keep them in use, mend or repair, upcycle into new garments, wear more often and generally be more mindful about our impact.
And if you want to learn to sew, we can help you, it doesn’t have to be seen as scary, it is fun and creative.
Learning how to make your own clothes, such as through our online sewing courses, or how to upcycle, can keep clothes in circulation for longer, taking the pressure off charities and our household budget and of course, the environment.
For more on us, check out arkdefo.com.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here