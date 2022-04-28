By Martin Ewart
EVERY day, more and more companies are committing to bettering the world by acknowledging their role in addressing today’s most pressing issues. But if businesses are to succeed in making positive contributions to the world, their commitments must be backed by action.
The concept of corporate social responsibility (CSR) isn’t new, yet it’s never been considered as crucially important until recently.
As we continue to navigate a post-Covid world and the headlines are flooded with the devastating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the rising cost of living in the UK, it’s no surprise that companies need to pursue a purpose beyond profits.
A recent study by Qualtrics showed 59 per cent of employees are more likely to be engaged at work if their company participates in CSR initiatives, an 11% increase from the previous year.
We, like many companies have been re-assessing our role in society at a time when businesses are under greater pressure to recognise the impact of their decisions on the environment and the communities in which they operate.
Since our inception in 2017, CSR has been a core component of our business values. We regularly leverage the multitude of benefits that can be gained from CSR practices that simultaneously engage clients and increase employee retention.
Our partnership with Recruitment Juice, the industry’s leading online learning provider, is a cause very close to our hearts and we have been able to contribute days of learning for schoolchildren in Cambodia through its Teach the Unreached programme.
Employees within five of our talent and capability brands have been completing online training and development courses on everything from candidate care to effective working techniques to diversity and inclusion.
Since January, the team have completed more than 430 episodes which consists of approximately 215 learning hours. This equates to 27 days of school for children in Cambodia, helping to give them the education they deserve and transform the futures of local communities.
When it comes to sustainability, a recent survey from Aviva identified that the majority of workers in Scotland would consider moving to greener roles, suggesting companies should be prioritising green initiatives.
We have partnered with Scottish Woodlands Ltd, a leading forestry management company and a key supplier to the UK forest products industry.
Britain is facing timber shortages and will struggle to reach net-zero by 2050 unless it adopts a bold approach to tree planting.
Scottish Woodlands haves been designing and planting forests for more than 50 years and consistently plants more than 25% of the private sector woodland creation in Scotland each year.
We’ve pledged to plant a tree for every experience survey that is shared and completed by our clients, candidates and contractors. So far, we have contributed towards the planting of 550 trees, a number which will only continue to grow throughout 2022.
Businesses are facing one of their toughest recruitment challenges to date in both attracting new people and retaining current talent so actioning relevant CSR initiatives could enable your business to thrive. Instilling a culture of belonging within your organisation through shared purpose and CSR can be instrumental to your bottom line.
Martin Ewart is CEO of Taranata Group
