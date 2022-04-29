If a magical fairy could transform the Diary into human form, we would probably look, sound and behave a lot like Nicolas Cage, who just happens to be one of our favourite movie stars.

The over-the-top actor’s outré oeuvre is justly celebrated, and he even has his very own film festival, which is regularly held in Glasgow. His latest cinematic offering, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, sees Nicolas Cage playing a wild and wacky character called… Nicolas Cage.

To get you in the mood for that particular Nic flick, here’s Nic being Nic at his most Nic-ish.   

 

 