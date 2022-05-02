The Diary is usually impressed by the impeccable safety precautions that ensure football supporters never have the temerity to scamper onto the pitch during matches. After all, what would happen if some of the fans brought trowels and seeds with them, and decided to turn the field of play into a working allotment? Instead of battles between Celtic and Rangers, you would be watching potatoes and cabbages grow… which might be more entertaining, come to think about it.

 

Sometimes things go slightly awry, of course, such as in this situation. We wonder if the Cold War might have ended a few years earlier than it did if the Berlin Wall had been replaced by this wall of footy stewards…

 

 