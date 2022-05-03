Historians are constantly trying to persuade us that the modern era is a great improvement on the dire and dismal Dark Ages.

And, yes, it’s true that we’ve got airplanes, cars, mobile phones and TVs.

But, as this image makes clear, those lucky Medieval chappies had something we don’t have… pets who weren’t afraid to graft for a living.

Clearly this is a state of affairs we should strive to recreate. So let’s get those mooching moggies and dozing doggies answering phones in call centres. And isn’t it time Guinea pigs participated in office Zoom calls?  

Those pesky pets have been freeloading for far too long...

 

 