Cup runneth over
JANE McCarry, who played Isa Drennan in TV sitcom Still Game, is in a sporting mood, having been to watch darts being played at the Hydro.
No doubt the athleticism on display was most inspiring, though that isn’t what impressed her the most.
“You get a £1 for every plastic cup you return,” trills the actress gleefully.
She adds: “I made more money than I paid for the ticket! Like taking Barr’s ginger bottles back, was beside masel with joy. Just need to campaign to bring back scrambles at weddings now…”
Cabinet of wonders
AFTER learning that someone paid £7.1m for a manky old shirt worn by Diego Maradona in a kickabout with England back in 1986, the Diary is now trying to figure out if there’s any Scottish football memorabilia that could be offloaded for a similar sum.
Ralph Burns from Shawlands suggests selling the cabinet built to hold our national footy team’s glittering array of trophies.
“We’re bound to get loads of cash for it,” points out Ralph. “There’s minimum wear and tear, just a few cobwebs needing dusted away.”
Just William
THE Diary is thrilled that Ncuti Gatwa is taking over the lead role in Doctor Who. Though some fans of the show are complaining that Ncuti – a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and former Dundee Rep performer – is a tad young to be playing an ancient Time Lord.
On social media one ardent fan of the sci-fi show has the perfect comeback.
Referencing the first chap to play the Doctor, Tom Pullin says: “Ncuti Gatwa is 29 years old, the same age William Hartnell was when he was 29.”
Food for thought
MEDICALLY-MINDED reader Jim Hamilton gets in touch to ask: “What disease did cured ham initially suffer from?”
Woefully wet
MAY has been a maudlin month for the most part, leading reader Barbara Smith's husband to mutter under his breath whilst gazing dolefully out the living room window: “Och, that’s the sort of rain that soaks right through. I’m going to have to buy an umbrella for my umbrella.”
Pretty (silly) Polly
WE continue listing words that describe the activities of parrots. Katherine Hutchison suggests the following…
Monopoly: Only one parrot allowed in the shop at a time.
Polygraph: a representation of the parrot population in a bar chart.
Sticky situation
ENTREPRENEURIAL reader Tony Winchester is hoping to start a business recycling discarded chewing gum. “Just need help getting it off the ground,” he adds.
Read more: So how much would you pay for an Archie Gemmill shirt?
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here