Nice to see fellow Scot, Sylvester McCoy, welcoming Ncuti Gatwa to the fraternity of TARDIS dwellers. Though having seen this video, the Diary is now wondering if Sylvester ever really needed to travel in his Time Lord spaceship, back in the days when he played the Doctor.

It would have been so much easier to have flown wherever he wanted to go, using that ever-so-handy propeller that appears to be sprouting from his head…