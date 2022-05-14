By George Fergusson
I AM a fan of the BBC and lament the attacks on it from across the political spectrum. I am a particular fan of its reporting from Ukraine, which has been vivid, full and brave, as has much of the media. But, holding the BBC to higher standards, as I tend to, there is something wrong with its uncritical approach to Ukraine itself. That does Ukraine and its heroic stand no favours.
The facts by themselves make an overwhelming case for Ukraine’s cause. But supporting, or not supporting, Ukraine should not be the BBC’s business. And failing to highlight Ukraine’s failings, when they occur, not only weakens the BBC’s standing as an impartial observer: it also reduces the chances of Ukraine emerging from its Russian-inflicted torment as the place of high standards and good government that Ukrainians deserve.
For instance, the BBC – and others – have shown Ukrainian filming of Russian PoWs in television interviews. That is clearly in breach of the relevant Geneva Conventions – and the BBC has pointed this out when the Russians have done it. The arrest of a prominent Ukrainian oligarch, with a notorious pro-Russian stance, was perhaps understandable. But declaring that his arrest was justifiable because he was found wearing military uniform, so could be a PoW – and then both filming him in humiliating circumstances and proposing that he be part of a swap arrangement – breaches a whole range of international laws. I have seen the reports – but no criticism.
The BBC has also failed to explain the seed of truth about de-Nazification which Russian propaganda has grown cynically and absurdly. It is sadly true that several neo-Nazi militias, formed when Russia attacked eastern Ukraine in 2014, were absorbed as small private armies, with substantial autonomy, into the formal Ukrainian armed forces: the Sich Brigade, for example, and the better-known Azov Battalion. They are alarming entities. They don’t look good under scrutiny. They are passionately loyal to their concept of Ukraine and, as the Azov Battalion has shown, have the astonishing bravery of real zealots. Hiding this from us does not help us understand what is going on. It makes it even more difficult to understand why so many Russians believe the wildly contorted accounts they get fed by their media. It may in the end make us the more shocked and puzzled if these units eventually behave in ways that are uncomfortable, from the fierce criticisms they have begun to make of their own government to the possibility of serious abuses of human rights.
This doesn’t diminish the appalling conduct of Russian forces in places like Bucha, or their whole indefensible war. Nor is it to challenge the clear justice of Ukraine’s cause and the skill and courage which they have brought to it. But to be helpful friends, we need to have an honest picture of them. And it is a particular responsibility of the BBC, with its skills and reach, to give us that picture.
George Fergusson is a retired senior diplomat
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here