Now that Covid has blown itself out, perhaps we are seeing those old, familiar accoutrements of the British state and re-discovering their absurdity. The state opening of the UK Parliament and its esoteric symbolism has been with us for centuries but somehow yesterday’s ceremonials seemed uniquely ridiculous.

Was that really the Imperial State Crown – encrusted with priceless diamonds – being carried to a large black Rolls Royce on its own cushion before being driven to Westminster? Were those two royal footmen who accompanied it on its journey there to guard it from an assassination attempt or merely to mitigate the incongruity of watching an inanimate object being received like a visiting head of state?