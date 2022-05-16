THERE was a satisfying conclusion to the weekend’s Eurovision Song Contest. Some lank-haired chap from the UK – looking like Thor impersonating a Bee Gee impersonating Thor – came second, and beleaguered Ukraine bagged victory (We’re sure they would have preferred peace within their sovereign borders, but winning a camp singing competition will have to do for now).
The majority of the night was, inevitably, a showcase for silly, surreal and so-so singing…. so-so being a synonym for absolute tosh.
Understanding all this, Harry Shaw, from Airdrie, says: “I think there’s someone with a sense of humour in scheduling at the BBC. Anyone wanting to avoid Eurovision on BBC1 on Saturday night had the perfect alternative on BBC2… Far From The Madding Crowd.”
Getting fruity
OUR readers are a veritable Debrett’s when it comes to emphasising the importance of etiquette. One such stickler for protocol and manners is Ian Noble, from Carstairs Village, South Lanarkshire, who gets in touch to advise: “Never make eye contact when eating a banana.”
Puppetish pontifications
THE Diary is known for its impressive showbiz connections. There isn’t a superstar on the planet that we can’t contact on the blower (Our technique involves phoning direct enquiries, then crossing our fingers and hoping for the best).
One of the celebs we name-dropped recently was Kermit, the singing, dancing and pig-romancing frog.
Inspired by this, reader Roddy Young asks: “What did Kermit say when he got to the top of the hill?”
The answer is, of course… “A Muppet.”
More birdbrained badinage
FOR some vitally important reason that now escapes our recollection, we are listing the prodigious achievements of parrots. Richard Davis, from Vienna, says: “I have a parrot who does a fair impersonation of a horse. I call it my polymer.”
Buzzing bee-haviour
MADCAP malapropisms, continued. A woman who worked with Ian Sommerville, from Largs, once recalled a melee that broke out at a wedding she attended. Being a risk averse lady, she had sensibly, “made a beehive for the door”.
Robustly regal ranting
OUR correspondents are lopping letters from movie titles to suggest better pictures that could have been filmed instead.
David Donaldson is eager that Hollywood make a flick about a minor celeb, whose career as an after-dinner speaker falls apart after she develops Tourette's syndrome.
This tragic celluloid melodrama, would, of course, be titled… The Frican Queen.
Scooby do this…
SMARTY-PANTS reader Mary Thornton says: “Every Scooby-Doo episode would be two minutes long if the gang went to the mask store first and asked questions.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here