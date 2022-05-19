Our Glorious Leader (praise be upon her) has been sharing her splendiferousness with our former colonies in the Americas, where she is apparently going down a storm, just like that typhoon that terrorised Glasgow and surrounding areas earlier this week.

Some grumps back in Scotland have been complaining that foreign policy isn’t in Nicola Sturgeon’s remit, and that this is not so much a state visit as an ego trip.

Not in the least, says the Diary, for here is proof that Nic is enjoying a constructive engagement with our American allies. This photo shows her teaching a group of Yanks how to play the British version of football, specifically how to defend a free kick by forming a wall.

Alas, the Congressman on Nic’s left doesn’t seem to have understood instructions, for he has failed to adequately protect his constituents, in a manner of speaking…

 