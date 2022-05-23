A WORRYING study just published has warned that by the year 2040 there will be 42 million overweight people in the UK.
The Diary was deeply saddened by this unhealthy prediction, and we cried many tears of sorrow whilst frantically phoning our stock market trader to advise him to invest our entire portfolio of shares in firms that make chocolate bars, elastic-waisted trousers and mobility scooters.
Still, there’s some good news for those of a portly persuasion. It would seem that doughty, doughy people will still be plodding the earth in great numbers for years to come.
Forget Darwin’s cockamamie theory – evolution is about the survival of the fattest.
Bryce Drummond, from Kilmarnock, certainly believes this to be true. Evidence was provided during a recent holiday.
“My wife and I used to enjoy visiting street-side cafes to people-watch,” says Bryce.
“Now we wobble-watch.”
Trust issues
WE’RE discussing the very revealing stationary holders that office workers keep on their desks. Reader Liam McGuigan once worked with a chap who was a personnel manager with bookmaker Ladbrokes.
This bloke must have instilled a lot of confidence in anyone he arranged a meeting with, for the three mail trays on his desk were labelled:
Lies
Rumours
Denials
Gravity falls
SCIENTIFICALLY savvy reader Albert Harris says: “Gravity is one of the fundamental forces in the universe. But if you remove it you get... gravy.”
Mind your language
SITTING in a cafe in Aviemore a few years ago, John Robertson overheard two middle-aged ladies chatting at the next table.
Like our correspondent, they had been out for an energetic stroll and were now eager to enjoy their repast.
“I’m not sure whether one of them was trying to tell her pal that she was ravenous or famished,” recalls John.
What the woman ended up saying was: “I’m absolutely ravished.“
Micro masterpiece
OUR creative correspondents continue lopping letters from movie titles to suggest better pictures that could have been filmed instead.
Gordon McRae would be very interested in watching an Oscar-worthy flick about a smarty-pants scientist who masters the discipline involved in manipulating atomic particles.
The movie would be titled… The Ion King.
Burnt by neighbours
SAFETY conscious Edinburgh comedian Martin Bearne wonders: “Can you call the fire brigade if you smell fire and it’s a barbecue you were not invited to?”
Stripes for sale
THOUGHT for the day from reader Linda Smith: “If you’re not allowed to buy zoo animals, why do zebras have barcodes?”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here