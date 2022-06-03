RIGHTWING snowflakes are forever whining, when anyone pulls them up for a spot of bigotry, that they’re being ‘cancelled’ - that some big bad bully is trying to stop the poor wee baby’s ‘banter’. First of all: baloney. Rightwing culture warriors consistently try to silence anyone even suspected of having a leftwing bone in their body - just check what Nadine Dorries is up to with Channel 4.

So, with regards to the discussion I want to have here, let me state clearly this isn’t about cancelling anyone. That’s not my style. I’m a writer - I’d go to the chopping block to defend freedom of speech. But stupid, insulting, antediluvian nonsense needs called out - so this is an appeal merely for certain folk to grow up and join the 21st century, not a demand to silence anyone.