RIGHTWING snowflakes are forever whining, when anyone pulls them up for a spot of bigotry, that they’re being ‘cancelled’ - that some big bad bully is trying to stop the poor wee baby’s ‘banter’. First of all: baloney. Rightwing culture warriors consistently try to silence anyone even suspected of having a leftwing bone in their body - just check what Nadine Dorries is up to with Channel 4.
So, with regards to the discussion I want to have here, let me state clearly this isn’t about cancelling anyone. That’s not my style. I’m a writer - I’d go to the chopping block to defend freedom of speech. But stupid, insulting, antediluvian nonsense needs called out - so this is an appeal merely for certain folk to grow up and join the 21st century, not a demand to silence anyone.
Onto the matter in hand: yesterday during Jubilee celebrations, viewers were treated to a segment in which the derogatory term ‘Micks’ was used during an Irish Guards parade. The expression came from former Irish Guards officer Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton. He’s a scion of landed gentry, from Suffolk, who went to Eton, and has held various positions as a senior factotum for the Royal Family, including equerry to the Queen Mother and Private Secretary to Prince Harry. He’s also godfather to Prince George. His son was a pageboy at Prince William’s wedding.
Pinkerton referred to the sight of the Irish Guards as “a great Mick cocktail” - some members of the regiment are still recruited from Ireland. Pinkerton went on to call the Irish Guards “the best regiment on the planet”.
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's political newsletter, Unspun, for FREE and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here